Camden County has had an issue with people stealing street signs all year. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports the cost to replace the stolen signs is in excess of $45,000. They say that some of them are being stolen because of the name on the sign, but some are also being stolen to sell for scrap metal. They also say the Animal Control Officer has to be taken off the road to replace the new signs every time one is stolen. They ask that anyone with information contact them so they can bring the thieves to justice.