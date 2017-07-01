News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden Co. Man Accuses Sheriff’s Office of Causing Him to Lose His Kids

By Leave a Comment

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is being accused of causing a man to lose custody of his children. Jeffrey Rogers, ex-husband of Lesley Rogers who was considered a missing and possibly endangered person last week when she went missing after allegedly meeting with Mr. Rogers, is making the claim. The Sheriff’s Office says he didn’t tell them she was with him when he spoke to investigators and then he went back the scene of her disappearance and took her vehicle. Because he didn’t notify the sheriff’s office, they found this to be suspicious. They also say the issue with his children is a separate matter that was being investigated prior to the search for his ex-wife. Therefore, they claim the loss of custody of his children is not their fault.

