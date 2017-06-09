News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden Co. Republican Central Committee Makes Two Recommendations For Each Position

It seems as though the Camden County Republican Central Committee made two recommendations for the open positions of County Auditor and County Collector. According to the Governor’s Office, the committee recommended former Presiding Commissioner Kris Franken and Jimmy Laughlin  for the Auditor position, as well as committee chairman Brent Salsman and Teresa Murray for the Collector position. Numerous people have spoken out through social media stating they reached out to the Governor’s Office to make their own suggestions, hoping Governor Greitens would take their input into consideration, as well.

