Camden County is still looking at different ideas to get more money into the Road and Bridge budget. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says they think they’ve come up with an idea to raise the taxes, but it would require all of the municipalities within the county to get on-board.

GREG HASTY - 28th June 2017

Commissioner Hasty says he is going to have Countyttorney Charlie McElyea review the idea before reaching out to the other municipalities.