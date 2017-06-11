News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden Co. Road and Bridge Making an Attempt to Save Money

In an effort to save some money in their budget, the Camden County Road and Bridge Department has found a more productive way to complete one of their FEMA projects. Camden County resident Ethan Myers spoke to the department, allowing them to use his property as a borrow site for the Freedom Ridge Road project. Road and Bridge Administrator Lee Schuman figured the cost savings for the project, figuring they would save around 9,673 miles and 990 hours hauling the materials. FEMA’s rate for a tandem-axle dump truck is $77.25 per hour without a driver. He also says they’ll save around $2,116 in fuels costs, which will make the total vehicle costs savings around $100,000 for the project.

  1. Thank you Ethan Myers. I wish more citizens were involved in working with the county.

