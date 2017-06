The Camden County Road and Bridge Department continues to save money in their budget. Road and Bridge Administrator Lee Schuman says they’re going a special route to purchase a new grater. He says they’ll be utilizing the National Joint Powers Alliance, which will give them a much better price.

LEE SCHUMAN - 30th June 2017

He says they won’t utilize it for all of their bids, however, because not all of the dealers in the area use it.