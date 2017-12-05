Camden County’s road and bridge budget for the new year is up for review tomorrow. The auditor’s office will be holding a public hearing on the budget proposal beginning at 10 a.m. There have been some line-item changes since the spending plan was presented to the County Commission. If left as-is, those changes could affect some of the highway department’s construction plans for the coming year, primarily plans to install a series of large culverts around the county. Tomorrow’s meeting is scheduled for 10am in the county courthouse.