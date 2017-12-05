News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden Co. Road/Bridge Budget Up for Public Hearing

By Leave a Comment

Camden County’s road and bridge budget for the new year is up for review tomorrow.  The auditor’s office will be holding a public hearing on the budget proposal beginning at 10 a.m.  There have been some line-item changes since the spending plan was presented to the County Commission.  If left as-is, those changes could affect some of the highway department’s construction plans for the coming year, primarily plans to install a series of large culverts around the county.  Tomorrow’s meeting is scheduled for 10am in the county courthouse.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.