Camden Co. Sheriff Seeking Raises For His Staff

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is hoping that a revolving door issue affecting his staff will soon no longer be a problem. Sheriff Tony Helms says, although the department has been improving over the course of his six months on the job, there’s still a lot of work to do starting with being able to give pay raises being a top priority.

Helms says that he DOES have enough in the budget to make pay raises a possibility for the operations division. He hopes to be able to spread the wealth in the near future for his staff working in the corrections and communications divisions. At the current time, deputies in Camden County earn about $26-and-a-half thousand per year while the rest of the staff averages about 23-thousand per year.

