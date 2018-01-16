Law enforcement is encouraging the public to help each other out and be courteous during the cold spell we’re experiencing. Lt. Arlyne Page of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office says we need to look out for each other when conditions are unsafe.

NEWS-1-16-18 Lt. Page Neighbors - 16th January 2018

And don’t forget the animals. Page says it’s not uncommon for them to field calls about possible cases of animal neglect and abuse, and a lot of the time it’s unintentional.

NEWS-1-16-16 Lt. Page Animals - 16th January 2018

Finally, when driving, clear your vehicle of as much snow and ice as possible and leave larger gaps between cars to allow for more stoppage time in case of sliding.