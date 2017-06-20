News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden Co. Works With LANEG For Weekend Drug Bust

By Leave a Comment

camden county sheriff

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department teamed up late last week with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group for another drug bust. That’s according to Sheriff Tony Helms who says the search warrant was served at a residence on Cascade Drive in the Village of Four Seasons. Taken into custody were 37-year-old Dustin MacDonald and 32-year-old April MacDonald. They are each charged with one felony count of delivering a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts including possession of 11-35 grams of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Dustin MacDonald is free after posting a three-thousand dollar cash-only bond while April MacDonald posted a one-thousand dollar cash-only bond.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.