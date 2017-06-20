The Camden County Sheriff’s Department teamed up late last week with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group for another drug bust. That’s according to Sheriff Tony Helms who says the search warrant was served at a residence on Cascade Drive in the Village of Four Seasons. Taken into custody were 37-year-old Dustin MacDonald and 32-year-old April MacDonald. They are each charged with one felony count of delivering a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts including possession of 11-35 grams of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Dustin MacDonald is free after posting a three-thousand dollar cash-only bond while April MacDonald posted a one-thousand dollar cash-only bond.