News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden Commission Approves Server Purchases

By Leave a Comment

Greg Hasty

The Camden County Commission has approved another purchase relating to their ongoing project to upgrade their computer and software systems.  Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says new software that will link the assessor, collector, and clerk will require additional server space that the county system currently cannot handle.

      NEWS-12-8-17 Greg Hasty Servers - 8th December 2017

 

The commission has approved a roughly $48,000 expenditure to purchase new blade servers to meet that need.  The servers will be purchased through the state purchasing program with money already allocated in the budget.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.