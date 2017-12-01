The Camden County Commission is taking a cautious approach to an expenditure request from the sheriff’s office. The commission has voted to tentatively approve a bid to spend road funds on highway safety programs designed to reduce serious and fatal traffic accidents. Commissioners say they want to review the sheriff’s plans to see exactly how he expects to use the funding. The money in question does not come from the county coffers. It’s state and federal money awarded essentially as a grant.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.