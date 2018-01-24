News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden County Audit Underway

A highly anticipated audit is underway in Camden County.  State Auditor Nicole Galloway has confirmed that her office has started their field work.  The comprehensive audit will review the county’s operations and practices for the first time since 1994.  The legally-required closeout audit of the county collector’s office is also underway.  Galloway says citizen input can be helpful during the audit process.  Anyone with information that they’d like to contribute can contact the Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov.  You can also call 800-347-8597. Anonymous tips can also be left online at www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

