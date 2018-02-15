If it’s a matter of public record in the Camden County Auditor’s Office, the information will soon be available at your fingertips on the world-wide web. Auditor Jimmy Laughlin says that updates to the office website continue and will include much more than just a mission statement and history of the office…

NEWS-2-15-18 Camden Transparent - 15th February 2018

Other information, such a vendors list used by the county, will also be included on the website. The changes are part of an effort to be more transparent to the public and were prompted by several requests received from outside of the office. Click here to visit the site.