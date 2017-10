The Camden County Commission has selected a company to handle their payroll services.

ADP handles most payroll services for governments in the state and about 20% of payroll nationally. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says their bid for the Camden County services came in at $23,000.

ADP is expected to take over the payroll duties in January.