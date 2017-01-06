News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden County Budget Brings Smaller Than Proposed Cuts

Right before the New Year, Camden County approved their 2017 Budget. Previously, in their Preliminary Budget, the Commission was proposing around 7% cuts through the majority of departments. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says, after some compromise, they lessened those cuts to about 3%.

Commissioner Hasty and Second District Commissioner Don Williams agree that they need focus on ways to improve the economy of Camden County to help bring more money to the county, while also trying to provide as much service as they possibly can.

