The Camden County Commission is expected to approve the 2018 budget when they meet today. The spending plan includes a transfer of an employee from one position in the clerk’s office into a job that has been vacant since 2015. With the county deciding to outsource payroll services, they no longer have a need for an employee to serve as payroll clerk. Instead, that employee will be reclassified as a deputy clerk. That also means the county won’t save as much money as expected from the outsourcing. They initially proposed eliminating the position altogether.
Someone should ask Rowland Todd what duties this employ being transferred will do in a job that has been unfilled for three years. Terrible waste of taxpayer money. Much better places to spend the money, Sheriff’s Dept or roads. We will be coming for you Rowland on Election Day. Or maybe you will sue us too.