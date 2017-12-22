The Camden County Commission is expected to approve the 2018 budget when they meet today. The spending plan includes a transfer of an employee from one position in the clerk’s office into a job that has been vacant since 2015. With the county deciding to outsource payroll services, they no longer have a need for an employee to serve as payroll clerk. Instead, that employee will be reclassified as a deputy clerk. That also means the county won’t save as much money as expected from the outsourcing. They initially proposed eliminating the position altogether.