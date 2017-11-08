It appears as though more than one burglary ring is being investigated by authorities in Camden County. The sheriff’s department says, of more than 12-thousand calls for service since August, there were 61 burglary reports to go along with 122 stealing reports, multiple reports of vehicle tampering and 18 vehicle thefts. The majority of the burglaries, according to the sheriff’s department, have occurred in the areas of Climax Springs and Edwards extending into Benton County. Authorities encourage you to lock up and secure your home and vehicle, and to report any suspicious activity.