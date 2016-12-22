After serving 31 years on the force a Camden County officer is hanging up his uniform. Captain Bill Moulder says he has a couple things on his agenda starting on the first of the year.
Captain Moulder says he plans to take some time off to enjoy the relaxation before he starts to work on some other projects. He also extended a thank you to the citizens of Camden County, stating that they were the driving force behind him being able to do his job for such a long time.
