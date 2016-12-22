After serving 31 years on the force a Camden County officer is hanging up his uniform. Captain Bill Moulder says he has a couple things on his agenda starting on the first of the year.

news-122216-ozark-highland-conf - 22nd December 2016

Captain Moulder says he plans to take some time off to enjoy the relaxation before he starts to work on some other projects. He also extended a thank you to the citizens of Camden County, stating that they were the driving force behind him being able to do his job for such a long time.