Camden County Charges Filed After Manhunt

camden county sheriff

A 24-year-old faces several charges after breaking into an Osage Beach home Monday morning and becoming the subject of a short manhunt. Lieutenant Arlyne Page, with the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says that Johnathan Adams was armed and fired one round through a glass door to gain entry into the house in the area of State Road KK and Ranch Road.

      news-011017-adams-arrested - 10th January 2017

Adams grabbed a purse from the bedroom area before fleeing into a nearby wooded area after coming into contact with the occupants. Nobody was injured. Adams was taken into custody a couple hours later. He faces charges of robbery, armed criminal action,  burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies. He was transported to the Camden County Jail.

