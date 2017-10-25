Camden County Commissioners have approved a bid for new software. ADP submitted a bid of just over $16,000 for a software upgrade for the county’s Human Resources Department. The new program is expected to save the county countless hours in manpower by modernizing reports that were previously being done by pen and paper. Those include tax forms, health insurance reports, and more. Commissioners say the new software will also increase accuracy and bring the county into compliance with federal reporting guidelines.

The commission also approved an $18,000 bid for voter cards for the next election, as requested by the county clerk.