The Camden County Commission will be meeting in a closed session this morning. Several items appear on the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting of the Camden County Commission. Those items include: a grant for the sheriff’s department, adopting a new food code for the health department, roads and bridges waivers, tax abatements and the Ivan S. Yearly contract. Also appearing on the agenda is discussion on codes within the Osage Beach Fire District. The Camden County Commission meetings get underway at 10:00.