In the past, the Camden County Commission had recorded their meetings for the public to access. Because of a number of concerns, they stopped doing so. Now, with new Second District Commissioner Don Williams taking office, some believe the issue needs to be addressed again. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says it will not happen.

GREG HASTY - 7th April 2017

Commissioner Hasty goes on to say that all of the meeting minutes are available on the county website.