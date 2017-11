The Camden County Commission has made another cost-saving move, voting to change providers for their property and casualty insurance coverage. The contract was awarded to McGrath at a savings of $70,000 over the previous policy. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says it’s part of an overall effort to be more fiscally conservative.

NEWS-11-3-17 Hasty Savings - 3rd November 2017

The Insurance bid was voted on and approved at yesterday’s commission meeting.