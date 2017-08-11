Camden County Commissioners want to collect sales tax from online shopping giants Amazon. The commission is pursuing the issue based on case law that they feel favors political subdivisions.

That was Commissioner Greg Hasty. Commissioner Don Williams added that, in order to collect, the political body must already have a sales tax and use tax on the books, which means Camden County would qualify. The commissioners also said this would be the first step and they intend to pursue collections from other stores’ online sales.