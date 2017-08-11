News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden County Commission Wants Tax Money from Amazon

Camden County Commissioners want to collect sales tax from online shopping giants Amazon.  The commission is pursuing the issue based on case law that they feel favors political subdivisions.

      081117 HASTY ON AMAZON - 11th August 2017

That was Commissioner Greg Hasty. Commissioner Don Williams added that, in order to collect, the political body must already have a sales tax and use tax on the books, which means Camden County would qualify.  The commissioners also said this would be the first step and they intend to pursue collections from other stores’ online sales.

