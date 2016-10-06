News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden County Commissioner Walks Out

After an attempt at having a closed session meeting to discuss the issues surrounding Kathy Fewell being sworn in as the Chief Deputy Auditor, there is still no resolution. When the meeting was called to order, First District Commissioner Bev Thomas was not in attendance, however Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty and Second District Commissioner Cliff Luber both were. Commissioner Hasty moved to go into closed session and Commissioner Luber refused to second his motion. Commissioner Hasty informed him that, according to state statute, in a circumstance that only two Commissioners were in attendance and the vote was split, the vote of the Presiding Commissioner was the final ruling. Commissioner Luber then got up and left the meeting. With only Commissioner Hasty in attendance out of the three, there were no longer enough commissioners to hold a meeting.

  1. Citizen Kane, I don’t think you get it. Why don’t you explain to Luber that meetings addressing personnel issues must be “closed door”. Luber leaving says he was not going to get his way. Shame on Luber for once again not doing the job we pay him to do. But that is nothing new, chaos and turmoil are the only thing he knows. He equates fear and intimidation with leadership. How sad for Camden county.

