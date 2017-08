AN UNUSUAL WORK FORCE HAS COMPLETED A RENOVATION PROJECT AT THE CAMDEN COUNTY JAIL. SHERIFF TONY HELMS SAYS THE $35,000 PROJECT ACTUALLY COST THE TAXPAYERS LESS MONEY THAN IT NORMALLY WOULD HAVE BECAUSE THE INMATES DID A LOT OF THE WORK.

THE UPGRADES INCLUDE NEW WALLS, FLOORING, AND KITCHEN EQUIPMENT, INCLUDING NEW FREEZER UNITS. THE PROJECT WAS SPEARHEADED BY JAIL ADMINISTRATOR CAPTAIN CHRIS MOEHLE AND TOOK TWO MONTHS TO COMPLETE.