The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Osage Beach Police and the Camden County Sheriff’s Department team up to take three people into custody. Lieutenant Arlyne Page, from the sheriff’s department, says a search warrant was served on Thursday on Sparrow Court in Osage Beach. Aaron Burns tried to flee but was captured without incident. He had been wanted on felony warrants for a probation violation and failure to appear. The search warrant also resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia with two other people also taken into custody…one male and one female who were wanted on outstanding warrants. The female is identified as 46-year-old Rae Wansing, of Osage Beach. She faces new charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. No new charges were announced against the unidentified male subject. All three were taken to the Camden County Jail.