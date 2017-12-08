News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Employees Will Get Paid After Agreement with Clerk’s Office

By Leave a Comment

Greg Hasty

Employees of Camden County don’t have to worry about not getting paychecks for Christmas.  An ongoing disagreement between the county clerk and commissioners was threatening to leave workers without a paycheck later this month.  After the commission voted to outsource payroll to an independent company, the clerk allegedly threatened to stop performing the payroll duties later this month.  On Thursday, Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty told KRMS that they were prepared to take legal action.

      NEWS-12-9-17 Greg Hasty Writ - 9th December 2017

 

Shortly after that writ of mandamus was filed, the clerk’s office agreed in writing to continue doing payroll until the new company is ready to take over in early January.  As a result, that writ has since been withdrawn.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.