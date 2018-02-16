The cost of building a home at Lake of the Ozarks may go down soon with potential removal of some existing rules and regulations. Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says they’ll be holding hearings soon on making changes to the Universal Land Code.

NEWS-2-16-18 Greg Hasty ULC 1 - 16th February 2018

One of the changes Hasty says they want to make is to remove a mandatory 25 foot setback from the waterfront.

NEWS-2-16-18 Greg Hasty ULC 2 - 16th February 2018

The new code ordinance will have to go through a public hearing process for any proposed changes. That process is expected to begin within the next few weeks.