An Iberia man wanted on felony charges across three counties is taken into custody after a manhunt Tuesday afternoon in Camden County. The highway patrol says a trooper attempted to pull over 23-year-old Alex Russell along Crater Ridge when Russell got out of the car and fled on foot. Sergeant Scott White says the ensuing search centered around the area of south Highway-5, near Camdenton Memorial Airport, and came to an end when Russell apparently tried to hitch a ride.

NEWS-080217-CAMDEN HUNT - 2nd August 2017

Russell had been wanted on a felony probation violation for resisting arrest in Miller County, a felony failure to appear warrant on a possession charge in Morgan County and a felony receiving stolen property charge out of Phelps County. New charges now include resisting, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an illegal firearm and traffic-related offenses. Russell was booked into the Camden County Jail on no bond.