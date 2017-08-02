News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Manhunt Nets Iberia Man Wanted on Several Charges

By Leave a Comment

Missouri-State-Highway-Patrol

An Iberia man wanted on felony charges across three counties is taken into custody after a manhunt Tuesday afternoon in Camden County. The highway patrol says a trooper attempted to pull over 23-year-old Alex Russell along Crater Ridge when Russell got out of the car and fled on foot. Sergeant Scott White says the ensuing search centered around the area of south Highway-5, near Camdenton Memorial Airport, and came to an end when Russell apparently tried to hitch a ride.

      NEWS-080217-CAMDEN HUNT - 2nd August 2017

Russell had been wanted on a felony probation violation for resisting arrest in Miller County, a felony failure to appear warrant on a possession charge in Morgan County and a felony receiving stolen property charge out of Phelps County. New charges now include resisting, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an illegal firearm and traffic-related offenses. Russell was booked into the Camden County Jail on no bond.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.