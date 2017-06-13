News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden County Museum Seeking Funds For Civil War Re-Enactment

The Camden County Museum is seeking funding for a Civil War re-enactment based on a battle that took place locally. The museum has already gotten a donation of $3,000 from the Camden County Commission, as well as a $1,000 donation from the City of Camdenton. The battle took place near what used to be known as Wet Glaize and a monument currently sits at the Beulah Church on Route 7. The re-enactment is set to take place on June 9th and 10th of next year at an estimated cost of $17,000. Anyone wanting to donate can contact the museum.

