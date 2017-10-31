It’s been more than a year since the Camden County Museum in Linn Creek was broken into. It has recently been announced that arrests have been made in that case and many of the stolen items recovered. In the meantime, the museum has been taking steps to prevent it from happening again. They’ve installed a new security system, but Daphne Jeffries says they still need to make some improvements.

NEWS-10-31-17 Daphne Jeffries BackDoors - 31st October 2017

The estimated cost for those doors is upwards of $6,000. The museum will look to fundraisers and supporter donations to help fund the project. As for the stolen items, they’ll have to be held for evidence until the case is resolved, but Jeffries says they should be returned to the museum after that point.