News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Museum Working to Improve Security

By Leave a Comment

It’s been more than a year since the Camden County Museum in Linn Creek was broken into.  It has recently been announced that arrests have been made in that case and many of the stolen items recovered.  In the meantime, the museum has been taking steps to prevent it from happening again.  They’ve installed a new security system, but Daphne Jeffries says they still need to make some improvements.

      NEWS-10-31-17 Daphne Jeffries BackDoors - 31st October 2017

 

The estimated cost for those doors is upwards of $6,000.  The museum will look to fundraisers and supporter donations to help fund the project.  As for the stolen items, they’ll have to be held for evidence until the case is resolved, but Jeffries says they should be returned to the museum after that point.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.