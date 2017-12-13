A comprehensive audit of Camden County’s operations will take most of next year to complete. Representatives from the State Auditor’s office opened the process with an entrance meeting yesterday, laying out their objectives, goals, and requirements for the process to come. Field work will begin in January and will last approximately 4-5 months. That will be followed by draft reviews, a closed meeting with the commission, employee responses, more reviews, and finally, the final report that will be issued by the State Auditor. Second-district commissioner Don Williams says it’s going to be a long, but much-needed process.
Williams adds that the audit process, in the end, will help all the county officials perform their duties better.
Deborah Whitis is the Audit Manager. She says they estimate the cost for the audit at between $100,000 and $150,000.
Comments
Truth be told says
Just my opinion this has been a long time coming.
Hope that People know if they know of any thing that the Auditor needs to know about you can email your concerns there is also a tip hotline where you do not even have to give your name.
If you are a former employee and know something that the Auditors office needs to know about please let them know.
The amount of money taxes and others ways generated there needs to be accountability.
If there is any such problems within this audit is a way to find this out.
Understand the Auditor is one that will not allow any rock to not be overturned if need be.
If there is no problem in my opinion then no one has to worry.
But if there is People need to know exactly what is going on.
Know the last several years County Government in Camden County sure has not been what it should be.
The Courthouse should be Customer friendly and run like a business. Also the Employee’s need to know who pays their wages.
This is just an opinion.