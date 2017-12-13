A comprehensive audit of Camden County’s operations will take most of next year to complete. Representatives from the State Auditor’s office opened the process with an entrance meeting yesterday, laying out their objectives, goals, and requirements for the process to come. Field work will begin in January and will last approximately 4-5 months. That will be followed by draft reviews, a closed meeting with the commission, employee responses, more reviews, and finally, the final report that will be issued by the State Auditor. Second-district commissioner Don Williams says it’s going to be a long, but much-needed process.

Williams adds that the audit process, in the end, will help all the county officials perform their duties better.

Deborah Whitis is the Audit Manager. She says they estimate the cost for the audit at between $100,000 and $150,000.