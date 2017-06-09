Recently, conversations about Camden County’s Road and Bridge Department have become more common. In comparison to other first class counties in the state, Camden County ranks last in funding per lane-mile of roadway. Road and Bridge Administrator Lee Schuman says Camden County has 1,800 lane-miles of roadway with a $6,500,000 budget, which comes out to around $3,611 per lane-mile. In comparison, Jasper County also has 1,800 lane-miles but they have an $8,000,000 budget, which adds up to around $4,444 per lane-mile. The county with the highest reported lane-mile funding was St. Charles County, which funds $21,962 per lane-mile. Platte, St. Francois, St. Louis, and Taney Counties did not provide the requested information.