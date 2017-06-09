News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden County Ranks Last in Funding Per Lane-Mile of Roadway

Recently, conversations about Camden County’s Road and Bridge Department have become more common. In comparison to other first class counties in the state, Camden County ranks last in funding per lane-mile of roadway. Road and Bridge Administrator Lee Schuman says Camden County has 1,800 lane-miles of roadway with a $6,500,000 budget, which comes out to around $3,611 per lane-mile. In comparison, Jasper County also has 1,800 lane-miles but they have an $8,000,000 budget, which adds up to around $4,444 per lane-mile. The county with the highest reported lane-mile funding was St. Charles County, which funds $21,962 per lane-mile. Platte, St. Francois, St. Louis, and Taney Counties did not provide the requested information.

