Road work on Route A in Camden County is progressing. On Wednesday, MoDOT will begin work on the Conns Creek bridge. This will cause the road to be closed north of Richland until mid-August. MoDOT reports that for about a week, both the Conns Creek bridge and the Dry Auglaize Creek bridge will be closed. They will set up a detour utilizing Route 7 between the Richland and Camdenton areas during that time.