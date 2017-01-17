The proverbial honeymoon is over and it’s time for the new-look Camden County Sheriff’s Department to continue moving forward. Perhaps one of the biggest changes being dealt with is a turnover in personnel which, according to Sheriff Tony Helms, was to be expected before officially being elected in November.

NEWS-011717-CCSD STAFF - 17th January 2017

Several key positions have been filled among the department’s rank and file, and according to Helms, it’s now time to get down to fulfilling one of his campaign promises in re-opening several cases which remain unsolved from the past.