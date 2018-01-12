The Camden County Sheriff’s office says 2017 was a busy year. The department handled over 35,600 calls for service…and that number doesn’t include statistics before March 27th. That data was apparently lost in the process of a change in their computer systems. The yearly totals included 1760 arrests and over 1800 new incarcerations at the county jail. The average daily inmate count at the jail was 86. The sheriff’s office also says they handled over 1600 property crimes and more than 6200 traffic stops in 2017.