The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says there are still ongoing issues with vehicles being unlawfully entered. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says, in many of the cases, the vehicles are being left unlocked and thieves are taking advantage of the opportunities. Residents in the Lake Area are being urged to practice good crime prevention techniques by locking vehicles and not leaving anything valuable within eyesight inside a vehicle. And, if you observe and suspicious behavior…better safe than sorry…contact local law enforcement.