The Camden County Sheriff’s office has released their statistics report for the week of January 22nd through the 28th. During that time period they handled 167 9-1-1 calls and processed 33 arrests. It was another busy week for thieves in their jurisdiction, with 19 cases of burglary or stealing reported. 40 people were put in the jail, while 34 were released. The average inmate count at the jail remains at 88.