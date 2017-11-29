News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Progress is being made…that’s the word coming from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department concerning its website which has been down now for two weeks. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says it’s still hit-and-miss on the department’s end for accessing and posting on the website. The site went down on November 14th after a virus was discovered within the sheriff’s department’s server. The department has been able to make an addition to the “most wanted” list and send out, what amounts to, a couple of test press releases.

