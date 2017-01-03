News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden County Sheriff’s Dept Announces Position Changes

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department has a different look to it with some new faces assuming key roles within the department. Starting at the top, new Sheriff Tony Helms says former Crocker Chief Chris Twitchel will serve as operations captain and he also brings a lot of experience in the way of grant writing.

Helms goes on to say that he hopes the public will have a little patience as some changes in the department’s basic operations are phased in, none of which are expected to affect manpower which he plans to keep at an adequate level despite cuts in the budget.

 

