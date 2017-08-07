A third time proved to be the charm for law enforcement searching for a wanted man in Camden County. Lieutenant Arlyne Page of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the area of Bull Run Circle. They were looking for 29-year old Ronnie Larson, who fled into the woods. After receiving a tip that Larson had returned, deputies tried again to serve the warrant, but Larson evaded them once more. A short time later authorities were tipped off to a man hiding under a dock on Ozark Isle. A K-9 Unit was brought in from the Highway Patrol and Larson was captured without incident. Larson was wanted on two warrants for probation violation in Camden County and a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance in Laclede County.