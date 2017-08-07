News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden County Sheriff’s Office Captures Wanted Lexington Man

A third time proved to be the charm for law enforcement searching for a wanted man in Camden County.  Lieutenant Arlyne Page of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the area of Bull Run Circle.  They were looking for 29-year old Ronnie Larson, who fled into the woods.  After receiving a tip that Larson had returned, deputies tried again to serve the warrant, but Larson evaded them once more.  A short time later authorities were tipped off to a man hiding under a dock on Ozark Isle.  A K-9 Unit was brought in from the Highway Patrol and Larson was captured without incident.  Larson was wanted on two warrants for probation violation in Camden County and a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance in Laclede County.

