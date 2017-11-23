News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden County Still Accepting Donations for Shop with a Cop

The Camden County Sheriff’s office says there’s still time to help them provide a nice Christmas for some area children.  Their shop with a cop program is nearing their fundraising goal, but is still accepting donations.  In December, the deputies will take kids from area schools shopping for the holidays.  The kids are selected by the schools and the more money the Sheriff’s office raises, more kids can participate.  For donation information contact Captain Twitchel at 346-2243.

