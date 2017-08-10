Authorities in Camden County continue to assess storm damages from last weekend’s storms, but it’s starting to look like they may not get the financial help they hoped for for cleanup efforts. Camden County Commissioner Greg Hasty had said they would probably need a disaster declaration. Ron Gentry at the Camden County Emergency Management Office says that’s not looking likely.

Gentry says early estimates put the amount of damages at about $400,000, although that number is expected to climb slightly.