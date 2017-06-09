MoDOT has been doing quite a bit of construction throughout Camden County recently, such as the bridge work on Route A. Second District Commissioner Don Williams says that puts the Road and Bridge Department in a tight spot because they don’t always know where the next project will be. Commissioner Williams wants to coordinate the projects with MoDOT so the county can get certain roads prepared in order for drivers to have the quickest detour possible.

Don Williams - 9th June 2017

He says the Road and Bridge Department will have Mt. Orb Road ready for when that work takes place.