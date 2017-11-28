A Linn Creek woman faces felony charges after a reported domestic assault over the weekend in Camdenton. Police Chief Laura Wright says officers responded to an address on Panoramic Drive and, upon arrival, met up with a 16-year-old female who had visible scratches and other marks on her arms, face and hands. The investigation determined that the injuries were, allegedly, caused by the teenagerâ€™s mother identified as 37-year-old Rose Ann Stultz. Stultz was taken into custody and, according to Chief Wright, repeatedly failed to follow officer commands and tried to escape by slipping the handcuffs over her wrists. Stultz is charged with 3rd degree domestic assault and resisting arrestâ€¦both feloniesâ€¦along with a misdemeanor charge of escape or attempted escape.