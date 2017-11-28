News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Woman Accused of Assaulting Teenage Daughter

By Leave a Comment

 

A Linn Creek woman faces felony charges after a reported domestic assault over the weekend in Camdenton. Police Chief Laura Wright says officers responded to an address on Panoramic Drive and, upon arrival, met up with a 16-year-old female who had visible scratches and other marks on her arms, face and hands. The investigation determined that the injuries were, allegedly, caused by the teenagerâ€™s mother identified as 37-year-old Rose Ann Stultz. Stultz was taken into custody and, according to Chief Wright, repeatedly failed to follow officer commands and tried to escape by slipping the handcuffs over her wrists. Stultz is charged with 3rd degree domestic assault and resisting arrestâ€¦both feloniesâ€¦along with a misdemeanor charge of escape or attempted escape.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.