A rezoning request is on the agenda for a meeting of the Camden County Planning and Zoning Committee. The county is being asked to rezone a large piece of property off Highway 5 from “residential/agricultural” to “industrial.” The 30 acres of land is adjacent to the Magruder quarry site. Magruder wants the land rezoned so that they can pursue an additional expansion of their work. Some residents and business owners in the area have expressed concern about the plan, citing damages to their property from the current quarry operation. The planning and zoning commission meeting will be held at 5:30 Wednesday in the Camden County Courthouse.