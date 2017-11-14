News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Zoning & Planning to Hear Rezoning Request

By Leave a Comment

A rezoning request is on the agenda for a meeting of the Camden County Planning and Zoning Committee.  The county is being asked to rezone a large piece of property off Highway 5 from “residential/agricultural” to “industrial.” The 30 acres of land is adjacent to the Magruder quarry site.  Magruder wants the land rezoned so that they can pursue an additional expansion of their work.  Some residents and business owners in the area have expressed concern about the plan, citing damages to their property from the current quarry operation.  The planning and zoning commission meeting will be held at 5:30 Wednesday in the Camden County Courthouse.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.