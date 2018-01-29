News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

The Camden County Commission is reporting a light week ahead.  They’ll meet on Wednesday to discuss some bid awards for roads and bridges, an rfp for Bollinger Creek Road, and a few other routine business items.  So far, though, that’s the only day this week with any items requiring votes.  The agendas for the rest of the week are all empty.  Wednesday’s meeting begins at 10am in the Camden County Courthouse.

The Miller County Commission is scheduled to meet in regular session three times this week.  Today’s agenda included a continuation of budget meetings.  Wednesday they’ll be approving invoices for payment.  Friday’s agenda lists no specific action but rather indicates that the commission will be conducting routine business.

