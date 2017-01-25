Coming into his new position, Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms had quite a bit put on his plate. They were short-staffed and there were talks of a 7% cut to the budget. Now, after just about a month in office, he says they’re fully staffed and, partially thanks to only a 3% cut, their budget looks good, too.

TASCAM_0161.mp3 - 25th January 2017

Sheriff Helms says, as an employee of the citizens, he has an obligation to do everything he can to serve them and part of that includes keeping within the guidelines of their budget.